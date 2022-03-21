Don’t Forget Kylie Jenner Vlogs

Kylie Jenner. Photo: Kylie Jenner/YouTube

Kylie Jenner is reclaiming her rightful place as a mommy vlogger. In her new YouTube video, “To Our Son,” a cinematic parallel to “To Our Daughter” — a 2018 vlog that chronicled her pregnancy with Stormi — Jenner films nearly every moment of her pregnancy with Wolf up until he enters the world to Travis Scott’s gleeful shouts of “What’s up, big boy?” The once avid vlogger who brought us masterpieces like “Kylie Jenner: Christmas Decorations 2020” and “RIDING A ROLLERCOASTER IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN” is now pictured basking in sunlight to light piano music. Jenner’s behind-the-scenes look at her pregnancy comes ahead of The Kardashians’ April 14 release date.

Apart from panning shots of Wolf’s extensive collection of baby Jordans and Stormi pursuing some artistic endeavors of her own, Jenner’s vlog features the most we’ve seen of Scott since the tragedy at the Astroworld music festival in November. The rapper is seen attending ultrasound appointments and celebrating Stormi’s birthday with the infamous bouncy slide made to look like her face. He seems elated to bring Wolf home, but not as excited as Wolf’s grandmother, Kris Jenner.