Mother of Young Thug’s Son Shot and Killed After Bowling Ball Dispute

LaKevia Jackson, who shared a teenage son with rapper Young Thug, was shot and killed in Atlanta on the evening of March 17. She was 31. According to a preliminary police report, the fatal shooting occurred at the Metro Fun Center and was prompted by a dispute over a bowling ball. CBS 46 reports that Jackson was attending her best friend’s birthday party when she got into an argument. Jackson’s mother said the suspect waited outside for 20 minutes and then shot her daughter in the parking lot. Police found Jackson dead on the scene when they responded to a report at around 10:50 p.m.

“This is truly an atrocity,” APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told CBS 46. “A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball. We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again, and this is an escalated dispute so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible. We know who [you] are so go ahead and turn yourself in.” Based on surveillance video of the incident, ballistic evidence, and witness testimony, police said they believe they are close to making an arrest.

Jackson met Jeffery Lamar Williams before he gained fame as Young Thug. The pair lived in the same apartment complex in Atlanta while she was in high school. Their son is 14 years old. On the night of the shooting, Young Thug was in Austin performing at Billboard’s SXSW concert series.