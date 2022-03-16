Lil Nas X Is Back From Maternity Leave

Photo: David Berding/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Did you notice anything weird from December to March? Well, you should have because for nearly four months, the internet was utterly vibeless. Until today, rapper and new parent Lil Nas X was MIA from Twitter — which, honestly, is super-healthy and more people should try and do that. But since giving birth on September 17, 2021, and (wait for it) getting a BBL, the icon came back from his hiatus to assure fans and stans he was okay and to drop another surprise announcement: Yes, he’s once again pregnant. Lil Nas X tweeted two screenshots of potential songs on his “almost finished” new album: One is a feature with YoungBoy currently titled “late to the party,” and the other is a track called “down souf hoes” featuring ultimate material gurl Saucy Santana. Lil Nas X, who is scheduled to perform at the April 3 Grammys ceremony, is officially back.

