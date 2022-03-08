Kelly Clarkson and Her Voice ‘Will Always Love You,’ Dolly Parton

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

All her “Kellyoke” experience served her well. Kelly Clarkson took the stage at the 2022 American Country Music Awards to perform an emotional cover of “I Will Always Love You” as a tribute to Dolly Parton on Monday. “I was backstage trying not to cry my false eyelashes off, and slinging snot every direction, and tears,” Parton, who has called Clarkson “one of the greatest singers in the world,” said after the performance. The ceremony aired live from Las Vegas on Prime Video, with Parton co-hosting alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Clarkson’s cover received a standing ovation and paid homage to Parton’s 1974 version of “I Will Always Love You,” as well as Whitney Houston’s famous 1992 rendition. After the show, Clarkson took to Twitter to share her excitement at the opportunity to honor the country music icon. ”What is life!?” she wrote. “I love you @DollyParton!” she added. You know, just in case the whole song wasn’t enough to prove that.