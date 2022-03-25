Apple Watts Reportedly Unresponsive After Severe Car Accident

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Apple Watts has been hospitalized with major injuries after a car accident, Deadline reports. Watts, who appeared in the fifth and sixth season of the VH1 series, reportedly got into a crash with a pickup truck on Wednesday morning while driving in Baker, California on Interstate 15. Per the California Highway Patrol, Watts’s car flipped multiple times and burst into flames. After a passenger in the pickup truck pulled her to safety, Watts was airlifted to Las Vegas’s University Medical Center. Her sister told The Shade Room on Thursday that Watts was unresponsive and had suffered a fractured skull, broken spine, and shattered arm. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the cause of the accident, which is currently being investigated, according to Deadline. Watts joined Love & Hip Hop as the well-known LA stripper who danced in Future’s “Wicked” music video, as well as in videos for other popular artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg, and YG. The reality show documented her attempts to change her career and break into the music industry. “I want my legacy to be all about my growth,” she said in her introduction video.

