Several Major Studios Pause Releases in Russia Due to Invasion of Ukraine

Russian moviegoers will have to wait. Several major studios have announced that they will delay releases in Russia due to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Per the New York Times, Disney was the first Hollywood studio to publicly make the decision. “Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar,” Disney said in a February 28 statement.

Shortly after, Warner Bros. announced that it would pause the release of its highly anticipated Robert Pattinson film The Batman “in light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.” This was a reversal of the studio’s previous decision to push ahead with the scheduled March 3 release date — Warner executives had reportedly reasoned that they’d already marketed the movie, and the Russian government did not own the country’s movie theaters.

Sony later followed suit with a similar announcement for its upcoming Spider-Man spinoff. “Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius,” the studio said in a statement.

As the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, it’s not clear how long these delays will last. Russia is not a top market for American-made movies, but the country still generates hundreds of millions of dollars in ticket sales. The Motion Picture Association released a statement on February 28 condemning the Russian invasion. “On behalf of our member companies, who lead the film, TV and streaming industry, we express our strongest support for Ukraine’s vibrant creative community who, like all people, deserve to live and work peacefully,” the MPA said.