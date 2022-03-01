Marvel’s Former Netflix Shows Will Bring the Pain to Disney+

Streamliner At your service. Photo: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

The TV-streaming-license shuffle can hit you as fast as a front-flip heel kick — especially where Marvel’s adult-oriented Netflix superhero series are concerned. Disney+ announced today it would move superhero shows including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage to Disney+ starting March 16 after some confusion as to where they’d wind up once Netflix’s license expired Monday. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the sometimes brilliant black sheep of this franchise, is also along for the ride.

Accompanying the incoming titles is a suite of new parental-control options tailored to shield your babies’ impressionable eyes from those shows’ vigilante activities — like Daredevil’s intricately choreographed fight scenes, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage’s bed-destroying antics, or Iron Fist’s white-savior fantasies. The new parental controls kick in the same day and allow guardians to lock profiles with a PIN or restrict titles by content rating. You may have to double-check your settings to make sure you can access them, but longtime fans who have Disney+ can rejoice as more of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s titles will sit together (“canon” or whatever) under the same pixelated streaming roof. Let the windpipe-crunching celebrations begin!

Here’s a list of every Marvel show landing on Disney+ after the ides of March:

• Daredevil

• Jessica Jones

• Luke Cage

• Iron Fist

• The Defenders

• The Punisher

• Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

