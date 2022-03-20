Photo: Maury/YouTube

After 30-plus years of determining whether you are or are not the father, Maury Povich is retiring from television. Povich’s eponymous show, Maury, is ending its original run in September. It, and predecessor The Maury Povich Show will run in syndication until the heat death of the universe. Deadline obtained a statement from the trash-TV GOAT, who explained that he felt his retirement was long overdue. “Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show,” he said. “Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show but as I occasionally tell my guests on Maury, ‘Enough, already!’”

After starting his career in radio, Povich began The Maury Povich show in 1991. It rebranded to simply Maury in 1998. Maury Povich inherited the daytime-TV mantle from Jerry Springer, innovating in the relationship drama space. Lil Nas X used Maury for the “That’s What I Want” video in the same way that Mike Myers used Springer in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. Maury joins The Wendy Williams Show and Ellen, which are also ending their runs this year, in Syndicated Heaven.