Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa Serve the ‘Sweetest Pie’

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa serve up some sweet, sexy pie, but not Pushing Daisies style. In the first collaboration, “Sweetest Pie,” the duo are styled mystical looks in an Alice in Wonderland fantasy. Surrounded by pastel-colored flowers and a lively forest, their dark, latex costumes make a stark contrast until they transition into the fiery, hellish arena. Outside of the music video hellscape, Lipa has been battling two lawsuits that accuse her song “Levitating” of resembling past singles from other artists. Last June, when asked about future collaborations, Megan called Lipa “fire” and said that she’d love to work with her one day. “I really do wanna do a song with Dua. I saw this mashup on Twitter, and it was fire,” said Megan. Megan, a manifesting pro, has collaborated with others on her wish list, like Beyoncé and Cardi B. Maybe Adele will be her next collab dream to come true.