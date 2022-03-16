Mike Myers Is a Secret Society’s Worth of Characters in The Pentaverate Trailer

Fans of So I Married an Axe Murderer — perhaps Mike Myers’s most underappreciated film — can and should rejoice. One of the film’s best bits (if you are asking me, which you are) is being developed into an entire Netflix limited series by Myers himself, who will play seven different characters over six episodes. But that’s not all! The series will also have some actors in it who are not Mike Myers. Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe and Lydia West will co-star in the series, as well as Jennifer Saunders. That’s right, the Jennifer Saunders. As in the fairy godmother, as in this is now also kinda sorta a Shrek 2 reunion, if you are asking me (which, again, you are).

The first trailer dropped March 16, and it feels very of-the-moment, full of plague masks and Illuminati eyes. We get a good look at at least two of Myers’s many characters: a conspiracy theorist and a tacky Canadian reporter in a Don Cherry jacket who’s gonna break the whole story wide open snd says things like, “I haven’t had this much fun since I was at a nudist colony and accidentally backed into a meat thermometer.” Stick a fork in it and call it ready to stream! The Pentaverate premieres May 5.

Netflix has previously been pretty mum about the project, and it’s now clear why. Called The Pentaverate, the series is about a secret society that has been working to control world events since 1347. That is, of course, a theory first originated by Stuart Mackenzie, father of Charlie Mackenzie, both of whom were played by Mike Myers in the 1993 film. In one of the film’s best scenes, Stuart regales Charlie’s best friend Tony with his knowledge of this secret society, made up of the five wealthiest people in the world: the Queen, the Vatican, the Gettys, the Rothschilds, and “Colonel Sanders before he went tits up.” While the Netflix announcement does not mention it being based specifically on this joke, it very clearly obviously is, it’s just that the Pentaverate doesn’t want us to know it — and they run everything in the world, including the newspapers!