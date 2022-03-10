Miranda Lambert Is Headin’ on a ‘Musical Journey’ and Taking the B-52s

Photo: Miranda Lambert/YouTube

Miranda Lambert is out of the Marfa lights and on to a whole slew of new places. The country superstar announced her eighth solo album, Palomino, set to be released April 29. It’s billed as a “musical journey,” per a press release, and it sure does seem like one. For starts, there’s a feature from Georgia new-wave partiers the B-52s on a song called “Music City Queen.” A press release described it as a “funky Deee-Lite meets Creedence Clearwater Revival trip down the Cumberland River” (and revealed that Lambert unfortunately missed the day the band Zoomed into a recording session). Other highlights include a cover of “Wandering Spirit,” the 1993 solo Mick Jagger song, with country singer Sarah Buxton and gospel group the McCrary Sisters contributing vocals. Oh, and rerecordings of three highlights from Lambert’s 2021 joint album with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, The Marfa Tapes: “In His Arms,” “Waxahachie,” and “Geraldene.” With the album announcement, Lambert shared the rollicking new single “Strange”; Palomino also includes the previously released “If I Was a Cowboy.” It all comes just days after the ACM Awards, when Lambert — already the most decorated artist in ACMs history — won top honor Entertainer of the Year for the first time ever. By the sounds of Palomino, she’s ready to make good on that title.