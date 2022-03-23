Nate Jacobs Is Going to the Oscars

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The final round of presenters for the 94th Academy Awards have been announced, and they are: Josh Brolin, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Venus and Serena Williams, the un-snubbed Rachel Zegler, and Jacob Elordi. Yes, Nate Jacobs from Euphoria. To which some diehard cinema snobs may reply “Bitch you better be joking.” But you know what?

YES, FUCK IT, NATE JACOBS IS PRESENTING AN OSCAR, AND HE IS IN LOVE WITH THE IDEA. AND DON’T YOU FUCKING GIVE THE OSCARS THAT LOOK BECAUSE THE KISSING BOOTH DOES COUNT AS A MOVIE, SO THEY DIDN’T BETRAY CINEMA. PLUS, EUPHORIA ACTORS ARE GREAT FOR MEMES AND YOU KNOW I’M RIGHT AND YOU GUYS CAN JUDGE ME ALL YOU WANT BUT THE OSCARS DO NOT CARE. THEY HAVE NEVER, EVER BEEN HAPPIER!

Other presenters include Tony Hawk, Lady Gaga, and Anthony Hopkins (after missing the show last year).