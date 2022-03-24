Which One of These Never-ending Netflix Dating Shows Is Your Right Match?

Not ready to settle down with a dating reality show with your vice of choice on a snoozy Tuesday night just yet? Netflix wants to be your matchmaker. The streamer announced it is renewing and spinning off its dating reality offerings to no end, proving that “love has no off-season.” They even tapped some Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle boys and their abs to record a song and music video about it? No, really — watch at your own peril. In the meantime, let’s run down all the shows currently vying for your heart (or breaking it if you’re holding out for more Dating Around).

Love Is Blind

The OG Netflix dating show returned this year, heading to Chicago to attempt to pair singles in blind marriages (with curiously little help from Nick and Vanessa Lachey). Love Is Blind brings the drama to Dallas for season three later this year with Netflix renewing for seasons four and five. If that’s still not enough, Love Is Blind: Japan premiered in February, and Love Is Blind: Brazil season two is also coming soon.

The Ultimatum

Netflix’s next buzzy dating show arrives April 6, pairing up couples contemplating marriage with other people’s partners to ensure they’re making the right choice (but really to create maximum drama). The streamer announced that a second season is close behind — featuring queer couples, a first for Netflix dating shows. (We’ll take a queer Too Hot to Handle next, please.)

Too Hot to Handle

And speaking of … on the heels of season three’s January premiere, Netflix is readying a previously announced fourth season of the show, which puts ten hotties on an island where they’re challenged to abstain from kissing and sex.

Love on the Spectrum

Netflix found a hit in the Australian series in 2020, which follows people on the autism spectrum through their dating journeys. Now the streamer announced an American spinoff is on the way.

Indian Matchmaking

The series that’s exactly what it sounds like — Indian singles dating with the help of matchmaker Sima Taparia — will return later this year for a second season, Netflix announced, with a third in the works. And there’s more …

Jewish Matchmaking

That’s right, Netflix’s next spinoff applies the Indian Matchmaking formula to Jewish singles in the U.S. and Israel. A Jewish matchmaker will help facilitate the Orthodox matchmaking tradition of shidduch.

Dated and Related

This one’s already been announced for later this year, but just to remind you: No, it’s not what it sounds like. Netflix is making dating drama a family affair with single siblings going on dating journeys at the same time.

Untitled Love Is Blind–Too Hot to Handle–The Circle–Selling Tampa–more spinoff

That’s right! Former Netflix reality stars who are still single after their shows will date each other in another new show because why not! And Nick Lachey will be “hosting.”