Netflix Suspends Service in Russia

Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Netflix has suspended its services in Russia amid the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a Netflix spokesperson told Vulture on Sunday. The news follows Netflix’s decision last week to pause production on Russian originals. Netflix also opted last week not to air Russian propaganda that the streaming service was required to host under Russian broadcast law. Netflix launched its services in Russia back in 2016, and currently has roughly 1 million Russian subscribers, per Variety. The streaming service is just the latest in a long list of industry giants cutting ties with Russia following its military campaign against Ukraine. Last week, several major studios, including Disney, Universal, Sony, and Warner Bros., announced that they intend to delay their upcoming releases in Russian theaters.