Halo Photo: Paramount+

Don't have Paramount+ yet?

This Month’s Highlight

Halo

I’ll admit, I’m no gamer, but Halo has long been anticipated by fans, and Paramount+ needs an epic hallmark series outside of the Sheridan-verse. Starring Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Halo embarks on a huge mission to fight against the Covenant, an alien force threatening humanity — and none of it involves the Dutton family. (Streaming March 24.)

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — March 2022

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available March 1

2 Days In The Valley

48 Hrs.

Another 48 Hrs.

Beaches

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

Blue Velvet

Dance Flick

Deuces Wild

Devil In A Blue Dress

Downhill Racer

Edward Scissorhands

Flatliners

Forever My Girl

Garden State

Ghoulies

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Heaven Can Wait

Kingpin

Kiss The Girls

Look Who’s Talking

Peggy Sue Got Married

Platoon Leader

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Scary Movie 3

Selma

Shanghai Noon

Shine a Light

Single White Female

The Fighter

The Firm

The Gift

The Golden Child

The Greatest Story Ever Told

The Last Waltz

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

The Omen

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

The Woman in Black

Vertical Limit

Available March 3

Star Trek: Picard season 2 (Paramount+ Original)

Available March 9

Aerieal Greece

America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn

Corporate, season 3

Ex on the Beach, season 4

Girl Code, seasons 3-4

Inside the Tower of London

Love & Hip Hop Miami, season 3

MTV Floribama Shore, season 3

Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, seasons 4-7

Survivor, season 42

Available March 10

American Refugee

Available March 16

Baby Shark’s Big Show Shorts, season 1

Bar Rescue, season 7

Beyond the Edge, season 1

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out, seasons 11-14

Available March 23

Silent Library, seasons 2-4

Summer Days, Summer Nights

Wrath of Man

Available March 24

HALO (Paramount+ Original)

Available March 29

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut

Available March 30

Age of Humans

Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs

Inside the Food Factory

Mighty Trains, season 4

Over Australia, season 1

Secrets, season 7

Tomb Hunters, season 1

Available March 31

How We Roll, season 1

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (Paramount+ Original)