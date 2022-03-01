This Month’s Highlight
Halo
I’ll admit, I’m no gamer, but Halo has long been anticipated by fans, and Paramount+ needs an epic hallmark series outside of the Sheridan-verse. Starring Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Halo embarks on a huge mission to fight against the Covenant, an alien force threatening humanity — and none of it involves the Dutton family. (Streaming March 24.)
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — March 2022
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Available March 1
2 Days In The Valley
48 Hrs.
Another 48 Hrs.
Beaches
Behind Enemy Lines
Benny & Joon
Blue Velvet
Dance Flick
Deuces Wild
Devil In A Blue Dress
Downhill Racer
Edward Scissorhands
Flatliners
Forever My Girl
Garden State
Ghoulies
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Heaven Can Wait
Kingpin
Kiss The Girls
Look Who’s Talking
Peggy Sue Got Married
Platoon Leader
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Scary Movie 3
Selma
Shanghai Noon
Shine a Light
Single White Female
The Fighter
The Firm
The Gift
The Golden Child
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Last Waltz
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
The Omen
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Tailor of Panama
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
The Woman in Black
Vertical Limit
Available March 3
Star Trek: Picard season 2 (Paramount+ Original)
Available March 9
Aerieal Greece
America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn
Corporate, season 3
Ex on the Beach, season 4
Girl Code, seasons 3-4
Inside the Tower of London
Love & Hip Hop Miami, season 3
MTV Floribama Shore, season 3
Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, seasons 4-7
Survivor, season 42
Available March 10
American Refugee
Available March 16
Baby Shark’s Big Show Shorts, season 1
Bar Rescue, season 7
Beyond the Edge, season 1
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out, seasons 11-14
Available March 23
Silent Library, seasons 2-4
Summer Days, Summer Nights
Wrath of Man
Available March 24
HALO (Paramount+ Original)
Available March 29
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut
Available March 30
Age of Humans
Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs
Inside the Food Factory
Mighty Trains, season 4
Over Australia, season 1
Secrets, season 7
Tomb Hunters, season 1
Available March 31
How We Roll, season 1
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (Paramount+ Original)
