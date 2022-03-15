Nicki Minaj’s Collab With Coi Leray Is Dropping Despite Benzino

Photo: Udo Salterss/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

After all of the drama, the “Blick Blick” collab between Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj is officially happening. Nicki Minaj shared on Monday that she will be dropping a single with Leray, after Minaj previously pulled her verse. Leray’s father, musician Benzino, leaked the collab a month ago on Clubhouse, causing Minaj to deny the rumors and privately pull out of the song. When a fan asked Minaj on Twitter if she really did consider pulling her verse after the drama with Benzino happened, Minaj replied, “I did pull it. but the label hit me going hard. But [really] I had a private convo [with] coi & that’s what changed my mind. Not the label. I just felt bad that she was robbed of telling the world in her own way [at] her own time.” Minaj also said that she “loved all [Coi’s] choices” on the track and respected her for writing her own work.

After her conversation with Minaj, Coi wants to separate her career from her father’s. In response to Benzino’s leak, Coi tweeted, “My dad has to realize that I’m my own person. Not only am I am artist, but ima young black WOMEN FIRST and he has to understand his actions and what he does can possibly affect me overall as a brand. Most important part of it all is , all this is bringing me and him closer.” Benzino agrees with his daughter’s independence as he congratulated her and Minaj, tweeting that he’s “just glad everything turned out well.” Coi and Benzino have had other disagreements about her music; she’s criticized her father in her song “No More Parties” remix. After several heated Instagram lives where Coi doubled down on her feelings about her father, Coi apologized for “stepping out of character” and that not everything “needed a response.” “Blick Blick” drops this Friday, March 18.

