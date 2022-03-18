Normani Bread Crumbs Us With New Single ‘Fair’

Former star of Fifth Harmony, Normani. Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock/Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Normani is giving us just enough to hang on. The “Motivation” singer performed her new single, “Fair,” on the Tonight Show stage March 17 in a sheer Aphrodite-esque white gown with blue fabric billowing behind her. “sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light,” she wrote in an Instagram post, below a next-level serve that shows the singer reclining naked on a white couch. “Fair” follows other singles and collaborations with artists like Cardi B on “Wild Side” and Khalid on “Love Lies.” The joint efforts are bangers, but Normani fans are still desperate for more than a glimpse of her solo work. She told Ciara in December that her debut album was “almost done.” Three months later, in “Fair,” Normani reminisces on a relationship she can’t get over, singing, “Is it fair that you’ve moved on / ’Cause I swear that I haven’t.” We haven’t moved on, Normani; release the music!