Is Olivia Rodrigo Trying to Graduate Early from HSM:TM:TS?

Photo: Jim Dyson/Redferns

Next up: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Breakout Star. Olivia Rodrigo will be stepping back from season three of HSM:TM:TS and be downgraded to a recurring role, rather than a main one, per ET. The move seems to come as O-Rod is planning her next career steps amid a first-ever tour and a teased Sour follow-up. She recently left her management company, Camp Far West, and signed with Lighthouse Management, which reps stars like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Or maybe it’s less about Rodrigo’s career future and more about distancing herself from the déjà vu of working with her ex Joshua Bassett, who remains a regular in season three.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set to follow the students over the summer, which raises this question: Does Rodrigo’s Nini get to go to summer camp with the rest of the characters? (And with that, will we get to see Rodrigo share the screen with guests Corbin Bleu or Jason Earles?)