Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Documentary Is Driving Home 2 Disney+

Good thing she has her driver’s license! Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road, and we’re not just talking about her sold-out tour. The 18-year-old Grammy nominee is releasing a road-trip documentary about her debut album, Sour. Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) will follow the singer-songwriter as she travels from Salt Lake City, where she started writing Sour, to Los Angeles. According to a release, she’ll reflect on the process of making the hit album along the way. The film will feature performances of the 11 songs on Sour with new live arrangements, as well as special appearances by Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger, and Towa Bird. We’ll also be getting behind-the-scenes footage and hearing directly from Rodrigo about how she felt during this highly analyzed time of her life. “I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed,” she says in the film’s trailer. driving home 2 u drops on March 25 on, you guessed it, Disney+. Once a Disney girl, always a Disney girl.

This post has been updated.