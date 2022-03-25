Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/ HULU

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building season one started and finished the same way: with Selena Gomez’s Mabel next to the corpse of a tenant. “It’s not what you think,” Mabel says while covered in something that definitely isn’t marinara sauce. The podcasting trio — Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel, and Oliver (Martin Short) — were then heralded out of the Arconia in handcuffs in front of their neighbors and the press. In the second season, which Hulu just announced is dropping on June 28, the true-crime aficionados will be targeted by a competing podcast, likely helmed by Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) and titled Only Murderers in the Building. Oh, how the turn tables.

In season two, Charles, Olivia, and Mabel will learn the true meaning of “Hell is other people” as they struggle to prove their innocence and ward off their pesky neighbors. Co-creators Steve Martin and John Hoffman will continue to write, as well as executive-produce alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. Cara Delevingne will join the cast as Alice, an art-world insider who may or may not have a vagina tunnel in her condo.