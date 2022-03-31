Oscar Isaac Came Up With His Moon Knight Accent Himself

For everyone thirst-watching Moon Knight on Disney+ for Oscar Isaac, you might have been surprised (and/or delighted) to hear the Guatemala-born actor speak in a high-pitched British accent while playing a museum worker with dissociative identity disorder, Steven Grant. Well, Isaac told Variety he decided to give Grant the British touch himself, saying it was a way of “committing to completely different people.” Moon Knight was slated to be set in New York, like many other Marvel movies, but the setting was moved to London, and so went Isaac’s accent. Although fans are kind of into it, the accent didn’t initially meet with enthusiasm. “I was in a position — because I wasn’t actively looking to get back into something this big — to say, ‘This is how I see it, and if you guys don’t see it that way, that’s totally okay. But then maybe it’s not the right fit,’” he said.

In another power move, Isaac won’t have to remain tethered to the MCU after Moon Knight ends its run in May. “I had heard of the golden handcuffs,” he told Variety. “That was something I was reticent about. And luckily, we all agreed that this [show] is what we’re going to focus on. This is the story. And if there’s any kind of future, I think it just depends on if people like it, if people want to see more, and if we find a story that’s worth telling.” Inscrutable-accent era incoming.