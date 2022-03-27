oscars 2022

Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer Invent the Oscars Triologue

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony didn’t have an opening monologue. It had an opening Beyoncé music video (gorgeous!) leading up to the first ever Oscars trialogue. The ceremony over-corrected for its host-less 2021 show with a three-headed Cerberus of hosts: Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer … and a DJ Khaled feature. “This year the academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring one man,” Schumer said in a joke that might have been funnier a decade ago. In what was essentially the 2001 “Lady Marmalade” girl group collab of Oscars monologues, the trio got some good digs in. Hall said Space Jam deserved a visual effects award “for that hairline they gave Lebron James,” and Sykes said she watched The Power of the Dog “three times … and I’m halfway through it.”

