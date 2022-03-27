This year’s Academy Awards ceremony didn’t have an opening monologue. It had an opening Beyoncé music video (gorgeous!) leading up to the first ever Oscars trialogue. The ceremony over-corrected for its host-less 2021 show with a three-headed Cerberus of hosts: Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer … and a DJ Khaled feature. “This year the academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring one man,” Schumer said in a joke that might have been funnier a decade ago. In what was essentially the 2001 “Lady Marmalade” girl group collab of Oscars monologues, the trio got some good digs in. Hall said Space Jam deserved a visual effects award “for that hairline they gave Lebron James,” and Sykes said she watched The Power of the Dog “three times … and I’m halfway through it.”

