Travis Barker and DJ D-Nice Are Playing the Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences just announced some of the musicians that will most certainly be overshadowed by the fictional characters in Encanto at this year’s Academy Awards broadcast. The 94th Oscars telecast on March 27 will feature an “all-star band” made up of music director Adam Blackstone, percussionist and singer Sheila E., pianist Robert Glasper, and Kardashian-to-be Travis Barker. Additionally, DJ D-Nice will play both the telecast and the Governors Ball Oscars after-party. This announcement does not specify whether any of these musicians will be covering any of the five Original Song nominees, or whether their original artists (Billie Eilish and Beyoncé among them) will perform. However, following the news that the ceremony will feature a live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Barker et al.’s best-case scenario is being the opening act for some extremely popular animated characters … because they’ll be a tough act to follow.