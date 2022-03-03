Lady Gaga Will Make It to the Oscars Podium After All (As a Presenter)

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

The producers of the 94th Oscars announced its first round of presenters for this year’s awards in a normal way (press release) instead of a bonkers way (last year’s Steven Soderbergh teaser trailer). Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, and Youn Yuh-jung will be among the presenters on Sunday, March 27’s telecast. They’ll be joining an already quite extensive cast of celebrities in this year’s production; Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes tag team as hosts. Producer Will Packer said in a statement, “we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.” More presenters will be announced in the weeks leading up to the broadcast. They should stick to the Gaga theme and make all the presenters snubees.