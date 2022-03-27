oscars 2022

See Every Red-Carpet Look From the 2022 Oscars

Regina Hall, Ariana DeBose, Lupita Nyong’o, and more.

By
The 2022 Oscars are back at the Dolby Theatre, giving the awards a true sense of return to form. Though nothing can beat the slick tracking shot of Regina King entering the Oscars with a stunning blue gown and an award in hand – now, that’s cinema! – this year, right on Hollywood Boulevard, celebs are walking down the red carpet in their best gowns, tuxes, and over-the-top looks for the 94th Academy Awards. It’s as the incomparable cast of High School Musical 3 once said, “It’s gonna be a night to remember!” Speaking of which, I’m pretty sure this is exactly how celebs get ready for any red carpet. Enjoy!

Lupita Nyong’o. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage,
Rami Malek. Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Denis Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Reba McEntire. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rachel Lindsay. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sebastián Yatra. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Regina Hall. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Este Haim, Alana Haim, and Danielle Haim. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Bradley Cooper and Gloria Campano. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Demi Singleton. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
Jude Hill. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage,
Lily James. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
Naomi Scott. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Paloma Garcia-Lee. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
Niecy Nash. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Renate Reinsve. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ari Wegner. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Laverne Cox. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rickey Thompson. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Rosie Perez. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Wesley Snipes. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage,
Stephanie Beatriz. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Wanda Sykes. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jason Momoa. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
Jane Campion. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Yoon Yeo-jeong. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kodi Smit-McPhee. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Kevin Jonas. Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Costume designer Ruth E. Carter. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
Maddie Ziegler. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage,
Saniyya Sidney. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
DJ D-Nice. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Wilmer Valderrama. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage,
Becky G. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

