Make The Oscars The Regina Hall Dating Show

Regina Hall vocalized all of our thirst for a shirtless, sparkly blazer-clad Timotheé Chalamet during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. Hall —who is co-hosting the awards with Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes — announced that a few lucky attendees needed to take an additional COVID test with her… backstage. I knew something was up immediately when she called Bradley Cooper, who is ostensibly single since his breakup with ex-wife Irina Shayk. When Tyler Perry, Chalamet, and Simu Liu were also summoned, it hit me: this isn’t the Oscars. This is just Regina Hall’s dating show. She then called up Euphoria breakout star Jacob Elordi, joking that he is, indeed, legal, despite playing a teenager on the gritty, angst-filled HBO series. “Take your mask off if you have one. And your clothes. And then I’m going to swab the back of your mouth with my tongue,” Hall joked. Sounds totally COVID-safe to me.