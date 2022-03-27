Megan Thee Stallion Got Her Own ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Verse

Photo: ABC via Getty Images

“Bruno this, Bruno that.” We have to talk about him now that Megan Thee Stallion has a verse. At the 2022 Oscars ceremony, the Encanto cast — and their guest stars Megan, Becky G, and Luis Fonsi — took to the warped, trippy Oscars stage to perform a colorful rendition of Encanto’s hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Megan amped up the theatricality in a golden dress with cutouts to rap about everything from Bruno to Oscar co-hosts Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer. Bruno, the Madrigal black sheep played by John Leguiamo, was the outcast once again, with Leguizamo introducing the performance on his own. “They’re going to do that Bruno song, which they didn’t ask me to sing, even though I am Bruno,” he joked. We demand justice for Encanto’s dramatic gay uncle!

Disney’s Encanto is up for three awards tonight: Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song, winning Best Animated Feature over Luca, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and Flee. Although “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” earned the coveted number one spot on the Billboard ‘Hot 100,’ it was not nominated for Best Original Song. The Encanto team submitted “Dos Oruguitas” for the category instead of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ode to Bruno, likely not expecting the track to become the hit that it is today. Billie Eilish and FINNEAS ended with the Original Song award, for their James Bond theme “No Time to Die.” At least the four-year-olds and 30-year-olds watching got some semblance of justice watching Megan Thee Stallion throw it back to their favorite song.