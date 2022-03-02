Pamela Anderson Is Telling Her Side of the Story to Netflix

Photo: Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Maddox Gallery Los Angeles

Hulu’s Pam & Tommy has been the subject of controversy, largely due to the fact that neither Pam nor Tommy gave their blessing to the proceedings. Their sex tape was broadcast to the entire world without their consent, and now the story is again being told without their consent. As Vulture’s Rachel Rabbit White pointed out, many feel the Hulu series flattens Anderson into a “SWERF fantasy: a woman so used to pleasing men that she can’t stand up for herself. All we see are the tropes: Pam’s the pinup, she’s the bombshell, she’s the bimbo.” Anderson went on Instagram today to give her side of the story. In a post announcing a new documentary about the Baywatch star, Anderson described herself as “Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story.”

According to The Guardian, the currently untitled doc comes courtesy of Ryan White, who previously did The Keepers for Netflix. The film will have exclusive access to Pam as well as excerpts from her diaries. And a reminder: Anderson kept on leading a documentary-worthy life post-Tommy. She married Kid Rock in 2006, then divorced him shortly after Rock got angry about her Borat cameo. Anderson continues to do activism work for numerous causes: animal rights, AIDS, cannabis, and … uh … pardoning Julian Assange.