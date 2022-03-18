Of Course Paul Dano Is Writing a DC Comic Book About The Riddler

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Because if you’re gonna act the part, you might as well write it, too. Per DC Comics, Paul Dano will be penning a comic book origin story for his The Batman character, The Riddler. Riddler: Year One will be illustrated by Stevan Subic and published on a bimonthly basis for six issues starting this October. According to a press release, the DC Black Label series will explore “the background of how accountant Edward Nashton went from a simple Gotham City nobody to becoming Batman’s nemesis, setting them on a collision course” that unfolds in Matt Reeves’s movie. Preview artwork for the comic shows The Riddler’s glasses sitting on a pile of documents, with one paper featuring his signature question mark. To really drive the point home, “Question everything” is also written on the desk. This isn’t the only Batverse project to pull back the mask on a supervillain: As we previously reported, HBO Max is bringing us a Scarface-like Penguin prequel. With all this backstory build-up, it certainly seems like we’re being prepped to see more from RBatz. And hey, Zoë Kravitz and her claws don’t need to be put through another cancellation.

A new Riddler comic book hits stores this October with RIDDLER: YEAR ONE. Written by Paul Dano, unmask your first look here and see #TheBatman only in theaters now. pic.twitter.com/OVuIw7QEO0 — DC (@DCComics) March 18, 2022