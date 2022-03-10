Pete Davidson Is Making a Pete Davidson Comedy Series Called Bupkis

Fine, whatever. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Pete Davidson must think we didn’t learn enough about a slightly fictionalized version of his life from his movie The King of Staten Island, directed by Maude Apatow’s dad, Judd. To refresh our memories on what it’s like to be Pete Davidson as told by Pete Davidson, Pete Davidson is developing a comedy series called Bupkis. According to Deadline, Bupkis is “a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life” that will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete’s eyes.” Deadline says Bupkis “has been compared” (by who?) to Curb Your Enthusiasm, with “unapologetically unfiltered” (there’s that word again) “R-rated storytelling.” Because this is a Saturday Night Live cast-member joint, Broadway Video will produce. Maybe this explains why he hasn’t filmed anything for Kim K’s show yet.