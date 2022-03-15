Pete Davidson Just Really Needs Some Space Right Now

Pete Davidson got some spacesuit experience on SNL. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Maybe he got tired of showing up on Ye’s Instagram? Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian will briefly enter a long-distance relationship next week because, per the New York Times, Davidson is scheduled to leave the planet on March 23. He’ll be traveling to the edge of space with Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket company as “an honorary guest,” according to a spokeswoman for the company. While Davidson will take this flight for free, the five other passengers on board will be paying for their seats. This will be the company’s fourth time launching humans into space after the company first did so in July 2021. Bezos was on board that flight. Since then, other celebrity guests like William Shatner and Michael Strahan have been invited on Blue Origin flights. Davidson has already been to Mars for Saturday Night Live, so he should know his way around a spacesuit. But he won’t get to flex his skills for too long — Space.com reports that the entire mission will only last about 11 minutes. But hey, maybe it’s good that Davidson won’t be gone for too long. After all, the Kardashians have another baby on the way.