Peter Gabriel Attended Genesis’ Final Show, That’s All

Photo: Gina Wetzler/Redferns; Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

As the man himself would probably say, so? Genesis performed their final show as a band on Saturday night, giving one last invisible touch to their five decades of spellbindingly intricate prog rock and even more wildly catchy pop. Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and synth smokeshow Tony Banks captivated the audience at London’s O2 Arena, but it was someone off the stage who also garnered a huge amount of fanfare. The Duke of Solsbury Hill, Peter Gabriel, was watching his former bandmates from the crowd, which Collins confirmed with some mid-show banter: “Maybe he’s the one shouting for ‘Supper’s Ready.’ I don’t know!” Gabriel didn’t join the trio for any songs, pre-1975 era or otherwise, or, by eyewitness accounts, dress up as the Slipperman. It’s really like their Rock Hall induction all over again. If Brian Eno does the same thing during Roxy Music’s upcoming reunion tour, it’ll officially be a trend. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins remarked during the set, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. “It’s the last stop of our tour, and it’s the last show for Genesis. It’s difficult for us to believe that you still came out to see us! Yes, after tonight, we’ve all got to get real jobs.”

From tonight’s final #Genesis show in London (from left): #PeterGabriel, #PhilCollins, and Richard McPhail (long time friend and tour manager in the ‘70s). If you’ve not read Richard’s book on Genesis, you should. @genesis_band @itspetergabriel @PhilCollinsFeed pic.twitter.com/Zsmo0WMGr1 — World of Genesis (@WorldofGenesis) March 27, 2022