President Zelenskyy’s Fake President Show Is Back on Netflix

Fake president Vasily Petrovich as played by real president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: 1+1

The most important video released online today featuring Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is his impassioned address to U.S. Congress requesting additional military and humanitarian aid for defense against Russia. Some slightly less important videos released online today featuring Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy are 23 episodes of his political satire series, Servant of the People, now streaming on U.S. Netflix. These episodes are all from the show’s first season, which aired in Ukraine in 2015 and inspired the real-life Servant of the People political party under which Zelenskyy campaigned in 2019, winning 73 percent of the runoff vote. Servant of the People season one previously streamed on Netflix between 2017 and 2021. This re-upload comes ten days after Netflix suspended its streaming service in Russia.