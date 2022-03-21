Help, the Fast-Food Chains Are Feuding

Pusha T’s new track clowns on a clown. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

The hottest new song of the week is a revenge track with a name that sounds like a Rick and Morty joke: “Spicy Fish Diss.” It’s a collaboration between “The Story of Adidon” shit-stirrer Pusha T … and Arby’s. The unconventional minute-long commercial is just the latest entry in the increasingly kooky world of fast-food–music crossovers. Usually, these yield some sort of limited-time meal or merch; this time, it’s bringing actual music. We wouldn’t be wasting breath on an ad if the track were not weirdly good. “I’m the reason the whole world love it / Now I gotta crush it / Filet-O-Fish is shit / and you should be disgusted,” Pusha raps, going directly for McDonald’s ketchupy jugular. The first line is a reference to his claim that he co-wrote the Justin Timberlake song “I’m Lovin’ It” that McDonald’s has used as a jingle since the early 2000s.

Arby’s wouldn’t be coming for the clown if it didn’t have faith in its product; and indeed, “Steamed Hams” genius Bill Oakley named Arby’s fish sando 2021’s Fast Food Sandwich of the Year. But McD’s just can’t stand for this. We all know what has to happen. Brian Cox needs to record a response track.