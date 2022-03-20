Photo: WireImage

In yet another baffling decision by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Rachel Zegler, the star of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, has apparently not been invited to the Academy Awards next week. In response to a question from a fan asking what she’ll be wearing to this year’s ceremony, Zegler wrote on Instagram, “I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel.” In another comment on Instagram, Zegler expanded on her thoughts, writing, “Idk y’all i have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening. I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago.” She continued, “I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage — I’m disappointed, too. But that’s okay. So proud of our movie.”

Zegler has received near-universal acclaim for her debut film performance as Maria in Spielberg’s adaptation of the musical. The film has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Though Zegler was not nominated for her starring role, she won this year’s Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, and her co-star, Ariana DeBose, is up for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. While presenters and nominees are guaranteed tickets to the Academy Awards, actors in nominated films are not automatically guaranteed admission — but inviting Zegler, who is West Side Story’s breakout star, seems like a no-brainer. The Academy has yet to comment on the situation.