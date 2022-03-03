Robyn’s ‘Buffalo Stance’ Cover Is Too Much Swedish Pop Greatness

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Moneymen still can’t win Neneh Cherry’s love — but Robyn can. The Swedish pop greats teamed up, with Robyn covering Cherry’s fabulous 1988 single for an upcoming collaborations project from Cherry. And if that’s not enough Nordic energy for you, Swedish rapper Mapei helps out on the raps, channeling the swagger of Cherry’s dance era. The cover is an entrancing, stripped-back performance of the song with Robyn’s airy vocals holding down the chorus and Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes handling production. It’s a testament to Cherry’s decades-long friendship with Robyn, Cherry said in a statement. “I love that I could write an essay with all the things I could say about Robyn and I love that she leaves me speechless at the same time,” she said. “She is my sister, my friend, my family, a creative inspiration.” We couldn’t have said it any better.