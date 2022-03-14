Rod Stewart Performs Public Pothole Service for His Ferrari

Photo: Rod Stewart/Instagram

We suddenly have nostalgia for Top Gear after seeing what Rod Stewart got up to over the weekend, when, frustrated by the poor infrastructure plaguing the roads around his Essex estate, he bought a ton of gravel and shovels to fix the potholes himself. You can just do that? Gravel it up with the lads and a lorry without a permit? If you’re Sir Rod, transportation king, we guess that’s a given. “I’m repairing the street where I live because nobody has bothered to do it. People are bashing their cars up,” Stewart explained in an Instagram video. “The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tire. My Ferrari can’t go through here at all.” He added, dancing around in a safety vest, “Me and the boys thought we’d come out here and do it ourselves.” The Italian suspension is grateful.