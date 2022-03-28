Roxy Music’s Reunion Tour Is the Drug

Photo: Brian Cooke/Redferns

For our pleasure, Roxy Music is reuniting for a 50th-anniversary arena tour, which will begin in the fall and feature most of the band … except Brian Eno. Sorry. We figured we’d just do the strand and rip that Band-Aid off now. Top-ten-sexiest man of all-time Bryan Ferry, as well as saxophonist Andy Mackay, guitarist Phil Manzanera, and drummer Paul Thompson, will be performing in 13 cities across the U.S. and the U.K. — the first time they’ve toured in more than a decade, not including their one-off Rock Hall of Fame induction in 2019. (I should note that my colleague and friend Ed Kilgore, a Roxy fan from the very beginning, is “trying to figure out if senior discounts are available for the show in San Francisco.”) At the conclusion of their previous 2011 tour, the band were doubtful that they would ever perform together again, making us react to the announcement like the model from the Stranded cover.