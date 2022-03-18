Kornbread ‘The Snack’ Jeté Won’t Shantay for Drag Race Season 15

Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race isn’t coming back for seconds of Kornbread. After departing season 14 approximately 23 episodes ago due to an ankle injury, Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté announced she won’t be back for a proper stint on the next season of the show. “My run on season 14 was nothing short of AMAZING,” Kornbread wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately I will not be returning to season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The Los Angeles queen teased “great things ahead” (more songs, we hope?), while noting that she wouldn’t return for an All Stars season either and it “wasn’t my decision :).” Vulture reached out to representatives of Drag Race for comment.

My run on season 14 was nothing short of AMAZING



Unfortunately I will not be returning to Season 15 of RuPauls Drag Race



Great things ahead!



I love and appreciate you all for the support! Let’s make magic! — Kornbread “Conspiracy Queen” Jeté (@kornbreadTMFS) March 18, 2022

And no I’m not on anybodys all stars.



Wasn’t my decision :) — Kornbread “Conspiracy Queen” Jeté (@kornbreadTMFS) March 18, 2022

In the past, queens that departed due to injury have been able to come back the following season, like Eureka!, who returned to season ten after leaving season nine. Kornbread previously told Vulture she was hoping to return on season 15. “I’m letting somebody from season 14 borrow my crown and scepter, so season 15, I need to go pick it up,” she said after her elimination. In her short run on season 14, Kornbread was a strong front-runner after winning the first challenge. We’re sure her planned Leslie Jordan impersonation would have saved last week’s chaotic Snatch Game.