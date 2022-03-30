Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte Is Getting the Prequel Treatment

Photo: Netflix

The colorblind casting on Bridgerton relies on one piece of historical revisionism: what if one great romance could overcome racism? The real life Queen Charlotte’s ethnicity has been the subject of scholarly debate for centuries, but in Bridgerton’s lore, Charlotte was a Black woman whose marriage to King George helped change society throughout the Empire. Now Shonda Rhimes is set to write a prequel focusing on this great love. The show will focus on Charlotte as she arrives at court as the unwilling betrothed of George. Over eight episodes, the two will come together and help break down barriers to nobility for people of color.

The Queen Charlotte prequel, still untitled, has cast India Amarteifio as young Charlotte. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the show will also feature Golda Rosheuval as the Queen we’ve come to know over two seasons. Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) are also reprising their roles. The show will also feature Game of Thrones’ Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest, Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, and Cyril Nri.