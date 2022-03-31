Are We Actually, Finally Getting a New Sky Ferreira Song?

Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

This is not a drill: Sky Ferreira just teased a new song. The alt-pop queen posted an 18-second clip of a song called “Don’t Forget” to Instagram, captioned “remember me?” and featuring Ferreira singing the lyric “Oh no, I won’t forget” over a heavily distorted guitar. And on top of that, her label, Capitol Records, tweeted the same clip with the caption “Sky Ferreira: Coming Soon.” Sky fans know to take her new-music teasing with a grain of salt, but could this actually, finally be happening? To recap, Ferreira has been teasing Masochism, her followup to her 2013 debut Night Time, My Time, since 2015. Things ramped up for a second in 2019, when Ferreira released the single “Downhill Lullaby” and spoke to Pitchfork about the new album for a cover story. But, over three years later, the project still isn’t here.

Lately, though, Ferreira has been implying she has something in the works, posting photos and clips from the studio to Instagram. “NEW MUSIC RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED: let’s just say … uh … ~it comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb~,” Ferreira wrote in an Instagram post last October for the eighth anniversary of Night Time. Fans deduced that meant the music would come in March since the phrase has to do with spring weather. Ferreira teased other songs throughout the month, before coming in under the wire on March 31 with the “Don’t Forget” news. But per @SkyFUpdates, the No. 1 journalist covering this beat, the release was delayed due to Ferreira shooting a music video for the song — something “Downhill Lullaby” never got. Ferreira herself also wrote on her Instagram Story asking fans to “pause” their “wrath and death threats” until April, implying that the release had been pushed back.

So, no, we don’t have a song in our hands just yet, and Ferreira hasn’t said more about a future date for Masochism. But it sure sounds like she didn’t forget us.