Lizzo and Jerrod Carmichael. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Huge day over here for Jerrod Carmichael. Most days, we probably don’t even write any stories about one of our favorite comedians. Today, it’s wall-to-wall Jerrod. Saturday Night Live announced its hosts and musical guests for the month of April, and Carmichael will start the month off with musical guest Gunna on April 2. Jake Gyllenhaal and Camila Cabello will be a dastardly duo on April 9. And on April 16, Lizzo will pull a double shift as first-time host and second-time musical guest. A bunch of spring chickens, this April lineup.