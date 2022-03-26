The Rock World Remembers Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Hawkins, the energetic drummer of the Foo Fighters, died in Bogotá, Columbia Friday night. He was 50. Almost immediately upon news of his death, tributes came pouring in through social media. Over his career in music, first supporting Alanis Morissette then joining the Foo Fighters, Hawkins impressed fans and peers alike with his full-throttle style and rambunctious energy. Twitter user David Saadia posted a clip of what he believes is Hawkins’ final show in Mexico City on March 15. In the clip, Hawkins sings a cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love,” while Dave Grohl replaces him on the drums. The frontman-drummer switcheroo was a highlight of their shows.

Taylor Hawkins 💔 Somebody to Love pic.twitter.com/guZyahvyLG — Monsters Of Rock® (@MonstersOfRock) March 26, 2022

Messages of tribute came from all corners of the music world. Hawkins’ death was mourned by Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, Stevie Nicks, Questlove, and more. Fans also fondly remembered the time the Foo Fighters rickrolled the Westboro Baptist Church. Nandi Bushell, the young drummer who challenged Grohl to a drum-off, only to wind up performing “Everlong” with the band in 2021, thanked Hawkins for his mentorship. “Thank you for looking after me, thank you for being so kind and loving, thank you for being the most awesome drummer ever,” she wrote, “thank you for bringing so much joy to the world, thank you for being you!”

Our love, thoughts and support are with all who knew Taylor. Thank you for looking after me, thank you for being so kind and loving, thank you for being the most awesome drummer ever, thank you for bringing so much joy to the world, thank you for being you! With love, Nandi x pic.twitter.com/JAxo6N844a — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) March 26, 2022

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time. pic.twitter.com/wueydCu5gw — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 26, 2022

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Throwback to when Taylor Hawkins and the Foo Fighters rick rolled the bigots of Westboro Baptist church...I'm fucking devastated man rip Taylor Hawkins pic.twitter.com/jjL8sqo4Ym — Cory Landel (@CoryLandel) March 26, 2022