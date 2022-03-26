The Rock World Remembers Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins, the energetic drummer of the Foo Fighters, died in Bogotá, Columbia Friday night. He was 50. Almost immediately upon news of his death, tributes came pouring in through social media. Over his career in music, first supporting Alanis Morissette then joining the Foo Fighters, Hawkins impressed fans and peers alike with his full-throttle style and rambunctious energy. Twitter user David Saadia posted a clip of what he believes is Hawkins’ final show in Mexico City on March 15. In the clip, Hawkins sings a cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love,” while Dave Grohl replaces him on the drums. The frontman-drummer switcheroo was a highlight of their shows.
Messages of tribute came from all corners of the music world. Hawkins’ death was mourned by Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, Stevie Nicks, Questlove, and more. Fans also fondly remembered the time the Foo Fighters rickrolled the Westboro Baptist Church. Nandi Bushell, the young drummer who challenged Grohl to a drum-off, only to wind up performing “Everlong” with the band in 2021, thanked Hawkins for his mentorship. “Thank you for looking after me, thank you for being so kind and loving, thank you for being the most awesome drummer ever,” she wrote, “thank you for bringing so much joy to the world, thank you for being you!”