Dylan O’Brien Tried to Make the Teen Wolf Revival Work

Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho. Photo: Getty Images

Teen Wolf is returning for a movie sequel exclusively for Paramount+, and many members of the original cast are returning to reprise their roles. Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, and Crystal Reed are among some of the coming home to Beacon Hills. However, not all werewolves and allies are reported to return, and some for good reason.

﻿Dylan O’Brien, who was not included in the announcement, confirmed to Variety on March 9 that he won’t reprise the role of Stiles Stilinski in the movie, calling it “a difficult decision. “It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast,” O’Brien said. “We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.” Tyler Hoechlin and Ian Bohen were also not included in the announcement, but Bohen told TVLine on March 7 he feels “positive about” returning with his Superman & Lois co-star as Peter and Derek Hale. O’Brien, for his part, is still planning to be a supportive castmate — he said he’s “going to watch it the first night it comes out.”

Deadline previously reported on February 15 that Arden Cho, who played Kira Yukimura, was only offered “half the salary presented to her three counterparts, leading to her decision to pass.” Cho is the only woman of color among the female cast members and was a series regular during seasons four and five. Vulture reached out to Cho and Paramount+ for comment.

