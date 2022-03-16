That ‘Kim’ Tattoo on Pete Davidson? It’s Actually a Branding

Photo: Jeff Daly/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Every part of this story is perplexing. Kim Kardashian went on Ellen (?) and revealed that new official boo Pete Davidson has multiple tattoos in reference to her (??). But that one on his chest that says “Kim” is actually a branding (???????). Like hot metal on flesh, Looney Tunes depiction of cattle ranching-ass branding. You may recall branding from the coverage of NXIVM, or when Bam got branded on the ass in Jackass Number Two. “I just think he was like, ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t, you know, get rid of my tattoos,’” Kardashian told DeGeneres. “He’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. So he’s like, ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or cover it up and I just wanted it there as like a scar on me.’”

Aside from the branding, Davidson also has a tat that reads “My Girl is a Lawyer,” which is Kardashian’s favorite. But isn’t that a little hasty, Pete? Kim’s only passed the Baby Bar.

The final episode of Ellen will air May 26. The show announced a number of special guests for the final run, obtained by People. Besides Kardashian, they include Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, and Portia de Rossi.