The Black Keys Are Back — Turn It Up to 11

If the Black Keys release a song without an accompanying music video that confuses and arouses you, did you even experience it? This half-assed philosophical thought experiment welcomes us to Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach’s 11th album as a band, Dropout Boogie, as well as its lead single, “Wild Child,” which is pretty much the definition of rollicking ZZ Top–inspired fun. (Someone please isolate and loop the opening riffs for us.) Their barn-burning blues is so captivating, in fact, that we’re refusing to acknowledge that this is their … 11th album. Oh, no. We’re getting so old. But go on. “We approach every record as if it were a full band, I guess,” Carney told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “A band that’s a duo, like Steely Dan or whatever.” Now that is a sales pitch. Dropout Boogie will be released on May 13, and we’ll be mastering the bridge on “I Got Mine” until then.

Related