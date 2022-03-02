Another Former American Idol Contestant Pivots to Daytime Talk

Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

The post-Ellen daytime talk show space continues to expand and bring in names. Jennifer Hudson is joining folks like Drew Barrymore and Hudson’s former American Idol contestant Kelly Clarkson in the Talk Zone. For those who want a steady gig, a daytime talk show is a pretty sweet deal. Glam team, a regular supply of cute little nibbles prepared on-camera by Rachel Ray et al., and a pretty short commute to whatever studio in Burbank you desire.

Warner Bros. announced in a statement that The Jennifer Hudson show will be syndicated to Fox stations this fall. “Daytime has found its Dreamgirl,” said David Decker, Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. “We are excited to bring Jennifer Hudson to FOX, Hearst and all our broadcast station partners this fall.” Hudson is quite a get for the daytime TV sphere, having won an Oscar, 2 Grammys, and a Daytime Emmy. That’s right, she already has a Daytime Emmy. That’s one Tony away from EGOT-ing, depending on whether you think Daytime Emmys count or if you demand Nighttime Emmys for your awards acronym.