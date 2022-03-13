I, for one, welcome our new alien tech overlords. Chiwetel Ejiofor stars in the Showtime adaptation of The Man Who Fell to Earth. Originally a novel by Walter Tevis, then a depressing sci-fi trip starring David Bowie, this version of The Man Who Fell to Earth frames our titular alien/man as a beloved tech guru. Originally commissioned for CBS All Access (now Paramount+), the series has fallen to Showtime. The show also stars Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson (no stranger to creepy tech gods), Rob Delaney, and Star Trek alum Kate Mulgrew. After the world premiere at SXSW, Showtime released a sneak previous of the first five minutes of episode one. Addressing a fawning crowd, Ejiofor’s Spaceman explains that he owes all his success to his immigrant identity (timely!), and acknowledges that he has a bunch of weird secrets (also timely!). He’s about to show off the next step in human evolution. But first we’ve gotta do a limited series with a lot of flashbacks, so settle in. The Man Who Fell to Earth drops April 24.

Related