The Offer Is All Business in New Trailer

Okay, now that’s out of the way. A trailer so intense, so meta, and so Italian. One you almost … can’t refuse. The Godfather is arguably one of the greatest films of all time and holds a backstory best served cold over ten episodes. Paramount+’s The Offer follows all of the behind-the-scenes action and drama of the Oscar-winning feature that was almost never made. Written by The Player’s Michael Tolkin and Hunters’ Nikki Toscano, the series dives into the complex working relationships of Francis Ford Coppola, Robert Evans, Albert S. Ruddy, and Marlon Brando. The show is told through stories from Ruddy — played by Miles Teller, who replaced Armie Hammer last year — the economical producer who butted heads with Coppola, but as they say, it’s just business. In the latest trailer, the studio brings in Coppola, played by Dan Fogler, because “we need someone who understands Italians.” The next scene shows Coppola arguing about a scene in which characters argue about sauce. Capisce? The Offer’s ten episodes will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ April 28.