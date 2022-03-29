The Staircase Trailer: American Colin Firth Isn’t Real and He Can’t Hurt You

The teaser trailer for The Staircase is a trip. You’ll definitely fall for it. It stars Colin Firth and Toni Collette as Michael and Kathleen Peterson, the real-life husband who was convicted for murder and the wife he allegedly murdered. This adaptation of the French true-crime documentary miniseries goes meta with how it adapts the documentary aspect; we see the doc crew in Peterson’s home, mining snippets of conversation for clues. Michael Stuhlbarg co-stars, though we are saddened to report that he plays Michael’s criminal-defense attorney. We were hoping he was going to be the owl. The eight-episode miniseries premieres on HBO Max on May 5.

